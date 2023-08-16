‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the school year starting for many, it’s not uncommon to see social media posts of children holding up sings with personal information on the first day of school

Law enforcement warns that these innocent signs could be a gateway for criminals, as some of the personal information can include age, grade and the school they’re attending.

“The stuff that you put on those little boards talking about how old they are, the teachers name, everything that’s on there somebody else is seeing,” says Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff. “And so now they know that child’s name, they know that child what grade they are in how old they are, they know the teachers name so now I can go in and say yes I’m here to pick up my granddaughter so and so and she’s in so and so’s class.”

While it may be a cute way to remember all the little details for years to come, law enforcement still wants parents to be aware of the dangers of these back-to-school pictures.

Amarillo Police Sergeant Carla Burr says criminals like scammers and predators are looking for any ‘in’ to obtain access to your children.

“They’re going to do it by ‘DMing’ them they’re going to do that by messaging you, they’re going to do that by driving around the schools. I mean, however, they do it, they’re going to do it and whatever information they can gain from your social media post, they’re going to use it to their advantage,” said Burr.

Law enforcement says you don’t have to stop posting about your children altogether but the less information displayed the better.

“Don’t include the school, don’t include their name, their age, or anything like that. You don’t need that because you’re just feeding information to a bad guy that can use that in a negative way,” said Thomas.

Law enforcement says criminals can use this information for identity theft, scamming, and even child abduction.

“There’s no telling when you’re talking about people that have evil at heart, what they’re going to use, so give them as little ammunition, as little information as you can,” says Burr.

Amarillo Police Department also advises utilizing privacy settings on social media. For example, only sharing posts with friends and family rather than making a post public when including information that could be used against you.

