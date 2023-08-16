Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are on scene of a crash involving a truck and a semi at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.

Around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, police were called out to the wreck.

The eastbound exit at Pullman Road is currently shut down due to the wreck.

Injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

Details are limited, but we will update you when information is made available.

Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road. (kfda)

