AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a nice, and brief, cool-down the heat is back on into next week. Highs will top out near 100° for the next several days and upper 90s continue into next week. There is no rain in the forecast other than a very small chance of a late-day shower or thundershower near and west of the Texas/New Mexico border.

