‘A tremendous honor’: Randall High School celebrating first day of school after winning Lone Star Cup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Cup is awarded to the number one 4-A high school in the state of Texas in academics, athletics and fine arts combined.

Randall High School ranked first out of over 200 other 4-A high schools. The district says winning this award could bring continued success and growth to the school.

“When students are so successful as what’s experienced here at Randall High School, that’s got to be an attractive place for high school students to look at. It just validates all the work they put in to all the different extracurriculars because there is over 200 4-A high schools,” said Dr. Darryl Flusche, superintendent of Canyon ISD.

Last school year, 19 programs in total went to state.

“It’s the arts, the bands, the choirs and the athletics. And when kids can be that successful and their coaches and sponsors are that successful, what a tremendous honor for Randall High School,” said Dr. Flusche.

Randall High School says this accolade benefits students by getting them interested in joining programs and becoming involved in school activities.

“Hope is a big deal. So all of our kids, every student that walks through the doors at our campus and comes in, needs to have some kind of hope. And hope drives us to want to continue to get better, to do things better,” said Steven Singleton, principal for Randall High School. “And so when you walk around and see things like the UIL academic district championships signs and how many years we’ve won that and you see the state championship accolades and you see the enthusiasm from the teachers, it creates hope for our students to want to continue to move forward. And it just drives our kids and drives our students to want to do better.”

The high school won state championships in volleyball, tennis, golf and one act play.

“One act play is really special because we spend a lot of time with each other and it’s just like a big family and we all work together really well. It’s just really special to share our gifts,” said Lauren Lichtie, a senior at Randall High School.

The Lone Star Cup will officially be awarded to Randall High School in August by UIL.

