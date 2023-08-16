Summer Heat Rolling Right Along

A hot weather pattern is redeveloping across our area as a persistent dome of high pressure sets up and will last several days in a row. This will set the stage for a lengthy stretch of sunshine and hot afternoons. Mornings should remain calm and pleasant, but afternoon temps will likely stay near 100 tomorrow and Friday. The upper dome of high pressure may slip off to the east just a bit starting this weekend and allow the heat to ease just a bit. Although still hot, daytime highs should drop back into the upper 90s by the end of the weekend. Rain chances appear to be quite low for the next several days.

