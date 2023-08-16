Restrictions against abortion pill upheld, U.S. Supreme Court to have final ruling

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three judges from the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially sided today with the Amarillo Federal judge’s ruling on an abortion drug.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling would halt approval of the commonly used abortion pill Mifepristone.

The ruling was contradicted minutes apart by U.S. District Judge in Washington, ordering the opposite, making sure there would be no restricted access to the drug.

According to The Associated Press, the three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that part of Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling preventing mailing Mifepristone should stand.

However, they disagreed with the part of restricting access to doctors to administer the drug in person.

Mifepristone is one of the two pills used in medical abortions, the other being Misoprostol, used to treat other medical conditions.

Health care professionals have discussed switching to Misoprostol if Mifepristone becomes too difficult to acquire.

Misoprostol has been proven to be less effective in ending pregnancies.

Ultimately, the effects of the ruling will be delayed as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the case and has the final say.

