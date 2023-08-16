Randall Lady Raiders sweep Lubbock Cooper in home opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school volleyball season is in full swing, and numerous area teams are finally back from the beginning of the season tournaments. Including, the defending 4A state champions, the Randall Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders were back at the House of Doom Tuesday night for the home opener of the 2023 season playing Lubbock Cooper.

Randall swept the Lady Pirates,

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Randall 27 25 25 Lubbock Cooper 25 16 15

“I love being in the House of Doom,” Randall head coach Haleigh Burns said. “I think it’s one of our things, people don’t really like to come play here. I know when I was an opponent playing against Randall, I hated playing in this gym. It’s just good to be back playing in our gym with our fans, our people, our community.”

The Lady Raiders are now 10-1 on the season. Their next match is this Thursday on the road against Lake Ridge.

