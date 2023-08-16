Raising Cane’s to donate 15% of Thursday earnings to Maui shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Raising Cane’s will be donating 15% of its Thursday profits to a Maui-based shelter supporting residents displaced by wildfires.

The donation will be automatically applied to all orders at all Cane’s restaurants during regular hours.

Profits raised from all its restaurants will be given to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, a Maui-based shelter located in Lahaina.

Organizers say the funds will also be used in rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center, which was a 78-unit housing center lost in the fire.

