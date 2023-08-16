Who's Hiring?
New lighting systems approved for Sam Houston, San Jacinto and Medical Center parks

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council has approved a $1.2 million for new lighting systems for some local area parks.

A contract award has been given to Musco Sports Lighting, LLC. in the amount of $1,216,931 for the demolition of old lighting systems and the installation of new equipment.

The new installations will include a new LED walking path, area safety lighting and lighting control system for Sam Houston Park, San Jacinto Park and Medical Center Park.

The American Rescue Plan Act will be funding the project along with general construction funds.

