Hot, with a side of heat

High pressure system is settling in for Wednesday, setting the stage for hot temperatures for the rest of the week. Daytime highs today will run up into the high 90°s and 100°+ range with some heat advisories (105°+) expected in some areas. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 10-20 mph for most of the day and skies are expected to stay sunny. There is a low end chance for some scattered light showers off in the far western counties this afternoon, but impacts should be minimal, if at all. Looking further ahead, some tropical systems brewing in the Pacific could try to steer some showers our way, but only time will tell.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.