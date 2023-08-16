Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Gameapalooza to bring fun and nerf gun wars this Friday

Children can enjoy a fun and eventful night at Gameapalooza this Friday at the Charles E....
Children can enjoy a fun and eventful night at Gameapalooza this Friday at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.(City of Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can enjoy a fun and eventful night at Gameapalooza this Friday at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

The event, hosted by the Amarillo Parks and Recreation, runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 18 located at the activity center, located at 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.

Children will be split into groups and play at different stations, which include nerf gun wars, video game roulette, and Smash Bros competitions.

There will also be pizza and a fun Oreo challenge for dessert.

Registration is $25 and is for children ages eight to 15 years old.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Republican representative Ronny Jackson...
Body camera, dash cam footage released in Ronny Jackson incident at White Deer rodeo
Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified....
Amarillo police identify suspect in Central Church of Christ burglary
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3
Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3 and House Bill 114

Latest News

Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
The AmTech Career Academy is hosting it’s largest senior class with 537 seniors, and 25 of them...
‘It’s just exciting when our students return’: AmTech Career Academy hosting largest senior class
City of Amarillo to negotiate with Amarillo College to buy land for fire station
City of Amarillo to negotiate with Amarillo College to buy land for fire station
Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties
Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties