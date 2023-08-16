Gameapalooza to bring fun and nerf gun wars this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can enjoy a fun and eventful night at Gameapalooza this Friday at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

The event, hosted by the Amarillo Parks and Recreation, runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 18 located at the activity center, located at 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.

Children will be split into groups and play at different stations, which include nerf gun wars, video game roulette, and Smash Bros competitions.

There will also be pizza and a fun Oreo challenge for dessert.

Registration is $25 and is for children ages eight to 15 years old.

To register, click here.

