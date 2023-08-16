Countdown to Kickoff: River Road Wildcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildcats are looking for a big time bounce back after last year’s struggles.

The Wildcats will be returning a strong group of returning seniors and feel they have the necessary pieces to make it back to the postseason in one of the toughest districts in Texas.

“Overall, the kids are giving me everything they got each and everyday. That’s all I can ask for.” Wildcats head coach Bryan Welps said. “It’s just [about] how we fit them into the roles that they’re gonna be next year and how that fits into out scheme and how they fit and how we can make them better for this season.”

Welps and his players know the steps they need to take in order to reach the level of success they’re after.

“Coaches have always preached and hollered on it.” Wildcats senior running back Jaelun Nelson said. “If we come to work day in and day out and you gotta believe first before anybody else is gonna beleive so.”

Coach Welps feels the silver lining of competing in that tough district will pay off for the lucky four teams that claim playoff spots once the postseason rolls around.

“I think it’s one of the toughest.” Welps said of the district. “Especially in our area, 3A Division I... I think you gotta come to play each and every Friday night or you’re gonna get beat in this one.

“Once playoffs roll around, your battle tested. You’re ready to go. You’ve played as good of teams as you’re gonna find anywhere in the state of Texas.”

The Wildcats open up their season on August 25th on the road against Lubbock Roosevelt before returning home the following week to face Borger. Their district opener comes against Dalhart at home on October 6th and their bye week comes just before the final game of the regular season.

