Burgers, Boots & Brews benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas Thursday

The fourth annual Burgers, Boots & Brews benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas will take place this Thursday.(Credit: Make-A-Wish North Texas - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth annual Burgers, Boots & Brews benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas will take place this Thursday.

The event will take place at the Rex Baxter Building, 3401 S.E. 10th Ave. Check in begins at 6:00 p.m. and the program will start at 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event will feature local cook teams and restaurants competing for the title of “Best Burger in the Panhandle.”

Attendees will be able to sample and vote on burgers from far and wide while enjoying live music, a curated silent auction, inspiring wish stories and more.

For more information on the event, visit the Make-A-Wish North Texas website or Facebook event.

