The Bridge: Navigating stress and anxiety as students return to the classroom

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students are returning to the classroom and with that comes a lot of excitement, but for some it could bring along stress and anxiety.

Worries on their mind about if they’re going to have friends in their class or if their friends from last year is going to be their friend? Who are they going to sit with for lunch? Who are they going to play with at recess?,” said Bobbi Britto, clinical director of mental health program, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Bridge says with any change, these emotions are normal. but when it becomes excessive, that’s when parents need to watch out.

“Kids become so nervous and anxious that they make themselves sick or they can’t sleep or they start having night terrors or changes in behavior or they’re regressing in their development,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Bohannon says if those things happen it could be more than your typical back to school jitters.

“We need to be asking them more questions. What is going on? Where is your fear, anxiety coming from? Because it may be that your child is being hurt by another student or inappropriately touched or addressed by a staff person around them,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge says keeping communication open is essential.

“Ask your children how was your day? And don’t take fine for an answer, they’re gonna give you a one word answer, really open that up, tell me about your day, tell me about your first period, tell me about your math. Tell me is a very great opening line for children,” said Bohannon.

If talking with your children doesn’t work, the Bridge says to make sure communication is open with school staff.

“They’re the eyes and ears to your children during the day when you’re not there,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge also adds these high levels of anxiety are common during the beginning of a school year and should be normalized, so children don’t feel like something is wrong with them.

“We all have anxiety in some capacity and it is really healthy for them to learn how to adapt to change and how to build their competence level,” said Britto.

There are still extreme cases however and that’s what parents should be looking for.

