Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of a gas station that happened overnight.

According to APD, at around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the Brake Time gas station on the corner of Southwest 34th Avenue and Coulter street on a robbery.

Witnesses told officers that a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the store.

The employee handed over the money and the suspect left in an unknown direction.

Nobody was injured during the crime.

The case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

If anyone has information on the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

