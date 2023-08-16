Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an incident of a man shot overnight.

According to APD, at around 3:16 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the Amarillo Boulevard and McMasters Street on a man who was shot.

While on the way to the location, officers were told that the victim had been taken to an area hospital by a separate vehicle with life threatening injuries.

Officers also learned that the shooting took place on the corner of Northwest 9th Avenue and North Jefferson Street.

Officials set up a crime scene and collected evidence but the suspect has not been arrested.

Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

If anyone has information on the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

