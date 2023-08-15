‘We have to keep our kids safe’: Amarillo ISD updating classroom doors to secure campuses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo Independent School District goes back to school today, students are walking into safer campuses.

Over the summer, AISD has installed “solid core doors with classroom function door locks.”

“It just provides more security for kids when they’re in a classroom setting and it just keeps them safe,” said Paul Bourquin, police chief of Amarillo ISD.

The school board approved the project in July of 2022. The solid core doors replace those with windows in them and the classroom function locks, lock automatically every time a door is closed and also requires a key to get in.

Chief Bourquin said the administration and law enforcement are the only ones who have keys. The doors also have peepholes to see into the hallway, allowing teachers to look for law enforcement or administrators.

“We’ve seen an uptick in violence in our society over the last five to 10 years,” said Chief Bourquin. “We have to keep our kids safe and our staff safe.”

Maintenance has installed solid core doors with new classroom lock sets on 14 campuses and is working on completing 15 more campuses by the end of the semester. The goal is to have this project complete by June 2024.

In a press release, Amarillo ISD states that the solid core doors will replace any doors that currently have windows in them, which costs $811,200.

Classroom function door locks will lock automatically every time a door is closed and would require a key or an electronic fob to open. The cost to install these locks in the 2,600 classrooms across AISD is $422,838.

