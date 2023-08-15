Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
Samuel DelGrande, arrested for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Source:...
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting

Latest News

New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism