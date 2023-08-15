SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Guy Chiarenza, Brad Borden and Kira Satterfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Guy Chiarenza, Brad Borden and Kira Satterfield on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Guy Chiarenza, Amarillo Wranglers Director of Broadcasting:

Amarillo Wranglers’ new Director of Broadcasting Guy Chiarenza talks to us about getting started with the Wranglers, how it came about, what the process was like, what he’s looking forward too and more!

Brad Borden, Coors Tournament of Champion Senior Division Winner:

Coors Tournament of Champion Senior Division series winner Brad Borden talks to us about winning the division four times in a row, what it was like, wrapping up Golf season and more!

Kira Satterfield, River Road Volleyball Head Coach:

River Road Volleyball Head Coach Kira Satterfield talks to us about this weekend’s tournament, how the team’s been feeling so far about the upcoming season, preparations for district play and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.