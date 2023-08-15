Ruben on the Road: The Dax Foundation giving back to families

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben travels to Spearman to learn how and why The Dax Foundation is giving back to families traveling for medical needs.

Dax was born in June 2021 with a congenital heart defect known as tricuspid atresia, said Dana Schneider, founder of The Dax Foundation.

“We delivered in Houston at Texas Children’s Hospital. We were sent there about a month before my due date because we knew, we had found out at our anatomy scan that Dax had this condition and we’ve had to relocate,” said Schneider.

They were in Houston for many months that year he was born. Dax underwent a heart cath at five and a half weeks old and an open heart surgery as a four month old, Schneider says.

“He will have another open heart surgery as a four — four year old is about when we expect that he’ll need that surgery,” said Schneider.

Schneider says the series of surgeries do not heal his heart and they do not fix the condition.

“Eventually we’re told that he’ll have to have a heart transplant, but he is a rambunctious, happy, very normal little boy, little two year old,” Schneider said.

They were overloaded with thoughts, prayers, donations and people that wanted to help them in the process. Schneider says they were fortunate that they decided to save that money and wait to see if they really needed it.

“So when we came home, we didn’t know what to do with that money and nothing really seemed perfect. We wanted it to go back to people that needed it, but nothing really seemed to fit what we wanted to do, so we decided to create our own foundation and what we do,” said Schneider.

The mission of The Dax Foundation is to grant funds to individual families in Hansford, Ochiltree and Sherman counties that have any kind of medically necessary travel. Schneider says there is no age limit and no diagnosis that is excluded.

“If you have to travel outside of our little part of the world for care, we can help you with those expenses,” said Schneider.

In the last calendar year, The Dax Foundation has helped families with over $65,000 in grants.

For more information, to donate or to apply for a grant, visit The Dax Foundation website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.