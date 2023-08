AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a delightfully cool day on Monday temperatures warm back up quickly. The average high is 92° for Amarillo and the forecast is 90° for Monday. After high will be well above average near 100° through the weekend. There is a small chance for a few early showers on Tuesday across the southwestern parts of the region, after that the forecast is dry.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.