Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott appoints Jason Herring as District Attorney of the 47th Judicial District in Armstrong and Potter Counties.

Jason Herring from Amarillo, is the First Assistant District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District, a position he’s held since 2013.

He additionally serves as an Assistant County Attorney for the Potter County Attorney’s Office.

Herring is also a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and Potter and Randall County’s Adult Sexual Assault Response Team Executive Committee.

Herring’s term is set to end on December 31, 2024 or until a successor is dully elected and qualified.

When I came to Amarillo to start work as an Assistant County Attorney prosecuting misdemeanor offenses for the Potter County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division, I quickly found that prosecution was my calling in the Law. Serving my community as a prosecutor has been the most challenging and rewarding experience in my professional life. I am very humbled and grateful to Governor Abbott for appointing me to the Office of District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District of Texas and allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Potter and Armstrong Counties. I would also like to offer my thanks to everyone in the Governor’s Appointments Office for their consideration and courtesy in guiding me through the appointment process.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.