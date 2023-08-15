Who's Hiring?
Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties(Source: Office of the Governor Greg Abbott)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott appoints Jason Herring as District Attorney of the 47th Judicial District in Armstrong and Potter Counties.

Jason Herring from Amarillo, is the First Assistant District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District, a position he’s held since 2013.

He additionally serves as an Assistant County Attorney for the Potter County Attorney’s Office.

Herring is also a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and Potter and Randall County’s Adult Sexual Assault Response Team Executive Committee.

Herring’s term is set to end on December 31, 2024 or until a successor is dully elected and qualified.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

