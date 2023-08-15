Who's Hiring?
‘It’s just exciting when our students return’: AmTech Career Academy hosting largest senior class

The AmTech Career Academy is hosting it’s largest senior class with 537 seniors, and 25 of them have chosen to fill the entire day with classes on campus.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
“It’s just exciting when our students return and to see they’re a little anxious, but they are also eager to get to work. I had a young man stop me, how many high schoolers stop their principal and say, you know what? I went here last year and I’m here again. I’m so glad you guys built this place. You know, that just doesn’t happen often. That made my day, made my year maybe,” said Jay Barrett, principal of AmTech Career Academy.

AmTech prepares students for careers after graduation and since it’s first year in 2021, the academy continues to grow.

“We’re proud that Amarillo ISD saw a vision here in Amarillo for our young professionals, for really reinventing and reimagining what education is all about. When you can use your imagination, everything is possible,” said Barrett.

Barrett adds a lot of new and exciting things are happening this year. For example, the School of Transportation will build an electric car and will host the High School Barbecue Area Championship in September.

The academy is providing pathways for students to succeed in careers. One teacher has seen the school’s growth from the beginning.

“I started with AmTech when AmTech opened and it’s just been a journey. And what we’re offering our students has been amazing just watching it transition through the last couple of years,” said Beth Dumaoal, marketing instructor at AmTech Career Academy.

One senior, the daughter of Dumaoal, has spent every year at AmTech since 2021.

“I really wanted to try law enforcement, so that was the first thing I did and I decided that wasn’t for me. And ended up trying some AV media and things like that and eventually landed in business and health care,” said Annika Dumaoal, senior at AmTech Career Academy.

Annika is thankful for AmTech for allowing her to try different career options until she found what path worked for her.

“My plans are to go to college. I plan on using the Thrive scholarship that AISD provides to go to Amarillo College and then after I get in my hours there, I plan to attend Texas Tech here in Amarillo to study nursing,” said Annika Dumaoal.

