‘I know the students the same way that I knew my soldiers’: Region 16 sees increase of second-career teachers

Teachers are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom this week.

For some, teaching is their second-career, Region 16 says it has been seeing an increase in these teachers.

Districts have been hit hard by teacher retirements and a lack of college graduates majoring in education, leading to a shortage of teachers.

This means districts are looking outside of the box to fill positions, such as hiring those who already had a career not in education.

Region 16 says these teachers bring real-life experiences to the classroom, one teacher who was a graphic designer for 20 years is now teaching it at Hereford High School.

“I’m able to apply what I’ve known, what I know, something I have a mastery of and be fulfilled doing it because I’m giving it to somebody else, it’s not going to end with me, it’s going to go on to somebody else who gets to use it the future,” said Justin Foster, graphic design, digital media and photography teacher at Hereford High School.

Other teachers I spoke with have a background serving in the military, bringing those experiences to the education field,

“Creating that family atmosphere really is a skill that I kind of brought over. A squad, a team has to be a family, I know everybody that is assigned to me and hopefully I know the students the same way that I knew my soldiers,” said Andy Zeigler professional communications teacher and debate coach at Caprock High School.

Another teacher who served in the military says he also did psychological operations in the army, which helps him with teaching.

“That aspect of it has helped me empathize with the psychological state they’re in, their development and everything, so I get to use some of that,” said Jacob Stimson, history teacher and coach at Hereford Junior High School.

All three teachers say this field comes with many rewards.

“Watching the light bulb come on, when somebody gets a concept or somebody performs a task, you know, and they’re like, Hey, I did it. I’m like, Yes, you did,” said Zeigler.

For anyone looking to go into education Mr. Stimson leaves you with this:

“The biggest thing would be to have an open mind when you come in because it’s going to be different than what it used to,” said Stimson.

