Hot Weather Rebuilding

Temperatures have been tolerable again today as the effects of our most recent front are still noticeable. The high for Amarillo reached the 90 degree mark while some locations in the north stayed in the upper 80s. The heat will not be suppressed much longer, however, as high pressure aloft begins to spread back across the area tomorrow. The result will be several days of triple digit weather with very little chance for rain. This pattern will continue through the weekend with a slight decrease in heat early next week with upper 90s replacing highs above 100.

