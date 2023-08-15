Heat Is Regaining Control

Our recent period of cooler weather has been wonderful with highs yesterday near 80 and lows this morning near 60 in Amarillo and even some upper 50s in northern locations. Temperatures are already rising, however, and we will be right back into summer heat for the rest of the week. Upper level high pressure is spreading back overhead and will result in mid 90s today but near triple digits tomorrow through Friday. A few isolated storms may show up tomorrow evening but otherwise we expect dry conditions.

