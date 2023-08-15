Guymon police arrest 6 juveniles during investigation into recent car thefts

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Officials said three boys and three girls were arrested after police investigated car thefts in Guymon.

Guymon Police Department said in recent months, investigators were working to identify suspects in relation to car thefts and reckless endangerment with a firearm incidents that happened in Guymon.

Authorities arrested six juveniles but they weren’t identified because of their age.

They were detained for various charges, including motor vehicle theft, malicious destruction of property, shooting a firearm out of a moving vehicle, joyriding, transporting stolen property across state lines, shooting at a person or property, conspiracy to commit a felony, and more.

For a full list of the charges and arrests, click here.

Police also recovered three firearms and all of the stolen cars.

