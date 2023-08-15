Diamondbacks #1 prospect Jordan Lawler promoted to Triple-A Reno Aces

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks #1 prospect Jordan Lawler has been promoted from Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles to Triple-A Reno Aces, according to a press release sent out by the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday.

Lawler was drafted right out of high school, 6th overall in the 2021 draft to the Diamondbacks organization.

MLB Pipeline has Lawler ranked 10th in Top 10 MLB prospects.

Lawler was promoted to Amarillo at the end of the 2022 season playing 20 games to round out the season.

He started with the Sod Poodles this year and in his 89 games he hit .263, with 48 RBI, 33 stolen bases, and 15 home runs.

The short stop made his Minor League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 21, 2021 with the D-backs’ Rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Lawler is originally from Carrollton, Tx and went to Jesuit Prep in Dallas, Tx. Lawler won Gatorade’s Texas high school player of the year award in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.