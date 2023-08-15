Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Muleshoe Mules(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MULESHOE, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage here at NewsChannel 10 with the Muleshoe Mules.

The Mules are coming off an 11-4 season, coming in 3rd in the district race.

Muleshoe is in a tough district where Bushland and Shallowater dominated last season.

The Mules were eliminated in the area round of the playoffs last season by Brock.

Even in the hot hear here in the Panhandle, Muleshoe is looking to turn things around starting next Friday night.

“It’s been pretty hot, but I think our team can handle it,” senior tight end Sebastian Kirven said. “We’ve been through a couple of rough situations, but I feel like we have a lot of young people, but those young people are pretty tough, so I feel like we are going to have a pretty good season this year.”

The Mules will be leaning on a lot of young talent for this season.

“One thing we need is experience,” head coach Justin Richards said. “Our non district is going to be huge, and it’s a tough non district, and it builds into a tough district. We can’t take a week off.”

Muleshoe begins their season at home on Aug. 25th against Littlefield.

They will have a home field advantage for both district battles against Shallowater and Bushland.

Their regular season ends on the road on Nov. 3rd against Dalhart.

