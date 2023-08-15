Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Highland Park Hornets
By KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Highland Park Hornets football team will be heading into year two with head coach Ty Stout.

The team got off to a good start last year under Stout. They clinched a playoff berth in one of the toughest districts in the state.

“I‘m excited really to see what we can do and what more we can accomplish than what we did last year.” Highland Park senior WR/DE Izaviaha Campolla said. “It’s just gonna be really fun for all of us. From growing up as little kids playing together to coming up now and now were the big guys on campus. It’s here.”

Their district losses last year came to perennial powers in Stratford, Panhandle, and Farwell.

They snuck in as the four seed, but fell short in the playoffs against New Deal.

This year, they’ll be chasing that next step for playoff victory.

“Our kids are very hungry.” Coach Stout said. “They got a good taste of last year going to the playoffs and that hadn’t been done in a while. So, they’re not satisfied with just playoffs. They want to go win a gold ball.”

Stout highlighted the importance of the season opener against Tulia as the team looks to set the tone for the year. Last year, they lost be 20 to Tulia in the opener. This year, they’re looking to make sure they avenge that loss.

The district opener comes on October 6th against Panhandle.

This year, they’ll have three district home games to just two on the road. That should help in their efforts to clinch back-to-back playoff berths.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

