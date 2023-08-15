Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Happy Cowboys
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just 10 days left before the start of high school football season. Next up in our Countdown to Kickoff, the Happy Cowboys.

Happy is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory.

The posted a 12-2 record and finished undefeated in district play.

The Cowboys outscored their opponents by an average of 44.8 points per game last year.

“The guys showed up hungry and ready to go.” Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman said when asked about the team’s mindset during camp. “We had a couple nice days here and there... We always try and push the limit and coming off a good season last year, it’s gonna be a lot of different kids. So, we’re going to have a lot of different people step up, but the expectations are going to be no different.”

The next wave of Happy football stars are looking to live up to what the 2022 team was able to accomplish.

“We’ve progressed quite a bit, but were still not satisfied.” Happy senior RB/DE Cutter Hodges said. “Only thing from now is keep going forward and try to get to the top.”

It’ll be Saturday for the season opener for Happy as they face off against Kress.

The big matchup circled on the schedule will be the district opener on October 20th against Nazareth.

Last year, Happy and Nazareth faced off twice. Once in the regular season, and once in the playoffs.

This will be their chance to renew one of the best rivalries in the Texas Panhandle.

