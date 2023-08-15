Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bucc-ee’s travel center growing after city council approves zoning request

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council discusses several topics at today’s council meeting, including new park lighting and Enterprise Zone nominations.

Bucc-ee’s travel center will be growing after Amarillo’s City Council gave preliminary approval of zoning requests today.

The council voted to approve zoning another three acres the company wants to add to the site that is already planning for 20 acres in East Amarillo.

The city’s senior planner Brady Kendrick said the land is for more parking.

Nobody spoke at the public hearing about the vote.

A final vote should be held at the next council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
Samuel DelGrande, arrested for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Source:...
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting

Latest News

The AmTech Career Academy is hosting it’s largest senior class with 537 seniors, and 25 of them...
‘It’s just exciting when our students return’: AmTech Career Academy hosting largest senior class
Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Republican representative Ronny Jackson...
Body camera, dash cam footage released in Ronny Jackson incident at White Deer rodeo
City of Amarillo to negotiate with Amarillo College to buy land for fire station
City of Amarillo to negotiate with Amarillo College to buy land for fire station
Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties
Jason Herring appointed 47th Judicial District Attorney in Armstrong, Potter Counties