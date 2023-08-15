Bucc-ee’s travel center growing after city council approves zoning request

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council discusses several topics at today’s council meeting, including new park lighting and Enterprise Zone nominations.

Bucc-ee’s travel center will be growing after Amarillo’s City Council gave preliminary approval of zoning requests today.

The council voted to approve zoning another three acres the company wants to add to the site that is already planning for 20 acres in East Amarillo.

The city’s senior planner Brady Kendrick said the land is for more parking.

Nobody spoke at the public hearing about the vote.

A final vote should be held at the next council meeting.

