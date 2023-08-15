Body camera, dash cam footage released in Ronny Jackson incident at White Deer rodeo

Congressman Jackson is glad that Bailey has recovered from the incident and is doing well. Congressman Jackson was not drinking and was prevented from giving medical care in a potentially life-threatening situation due to overly aggressive and incompetent actions by the local authorities present at the time of the incident. Again, he was asked to help the teenager when no other uniformed medics were present. Congressman Jackson, as a trained ER physician, will not apologize for sparing no effort to help in a medical emergency, especially when the circumstances were chaotic and the local authorities refused to help the situation.”

What I will say on background is that the video and additional witnesses disputes EMS being on sight being the reason to detain him (as the report states). They detained him for no reason. So of course he was upset as they were preventing him from helping when no other medics were on sight. Everything was relatively calm (emphasis on relatively as many people were around) until the cops came in and told him to get back (while he was helping). They also skip over the part where they assault Linda (the nurse) who went on record saying they were out of line and punched her.

The report says that they detained him after he was telling them to get back. That is not true. And the footage shows further proof of overly incompetent and aggressive troopers as mentioned above in the statement. They were not medics and stepped in when Ronny was trying to help. So all of this being a big cover for their incompetence for wrongfully detaining Ronny.