Body camera, dash cam footage released in Ronny Jackson incident at White Deer rodeo

NewsChannel 10 obtained the body camera video through an open records request.
Disclaimer: This video contains language that some may find offensive.
Body camera footage shows incident with Ronny Jackson at White Deer rodeo
When the video was released, Representative Jackson released a statement on Twitter, saying “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset and speaking my mind considering the circumstances.”
I’m glad the video is out. It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl...
Representative Jackson’s office also released the following statement regarding the incident:
We have reached out to the family involved in the medical incident, Representative Jackson’s office, Texas DPS and the Carson County Sheriff’s Office. All parties have declined to comment further at this time. This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow-up as we obtain more information.
You can view the full incident report from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office below: