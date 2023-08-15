Amarillo police identify suspect in Central Church of Christ burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $10,000 earlier this month for the Central Church of Christ burglary on June 27.

Officials say the suspect entered the church by breaking a window and could have possibly cut his right wrist while making entry.

Once inside, the suspect used a knife to do substantial damage to the interior of the church.

Officials say two other churches in the immediate area have also been vandalized between May and June.

The case is still being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Burglary Unit.

