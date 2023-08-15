Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police identify suspect in Central Church of Christ burglary

Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified....
Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $10,000 earlier this month for the Central Church of Christ burglary on June 27.

Officials say the suspect entered the church by breaking a window and could have possibly cut his right wrist while making entry.

Once inside, the suspect used a knife to do substantial damage to the interior of the church.

Officials say two other churches in the immediate area have also been vandalized between May and June.

The case is still being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Burglary Unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
Samuel DelGrande, arrested for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Source:...
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting

Latest News

Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3
Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3 and House Bill 114
‘We have to keep our kids safe’ Amarillo ISD updating classroom doors to secure campuses
‘We have to keep our kids safe’: Amarillo ISD updating classroom doors to secure campuses
Teachers are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom this week.
‘I know the students the same way that I knew my soldiers’: Region 16 sees increase of second-career teachers
Potter County Commissioners approved the use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for seven...
Potter County approves using recovery funds for seven new projects