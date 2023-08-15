Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3 and House Bill 114

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees met today to discuss how House Bill 3 and House Bill 114 would be implemented across the district.

For those unsure what House Bill 3 is, it requires that each school district has an armed security officer present at each campus.

Amarillo ISD is looking to begin a defender program which allows the district to arm any school official who has been equipped with the necessary training and certifications.

Bill 114 was also a focal point of tonight’s meeting. The bill will make it to where any student who is caught with a vape on or within 300 feet of school property or a school sanctioned event to immediately be sent to a disciplinary alternative education program.

This goes for vapes that are water, THC, or if the child is in possession of it in anyway and will go into effect in September.

As of right now AISD says the maximum number of days a child will receive will be three.

If DAEP is full or a student who has committed a more violent crime, need to be put in DAEP.

The students who are there because of a vape will serve the rest of their time in in-school suspension.

We will continue to update you on the implementation of the defender program as we get more information.

