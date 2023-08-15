Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3 and House Bill 114

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees met today to discuss how House Bill 3 and House Bill 114 would be implemented across the district.

For those unsure what House Bill 3 is, it requires that each school district has an armed security officer present at each campus.

Amarillo ISD is looking to begin a defender program which allows the district to arm any school official who has been equipped with the necessary training and certifications.

Bill 114 was also a focal point of tonight’s meeting. The bill will make it to where any student who is caught with a vape on or within 300 feet of school property or a school sanctioned event to immediately be sent to a disciplinary alternative education program.

This goes for vapes that are water, THC, or if the child is in possession of it in anyway and will go into effect in September.

As of right now AISD says the maximum number of days a child will receive will be three.

If DAEP is full or a student who has committed a more violent crime, need to be put in DAEP.

The students who are there because of a vape will serve the rest of their time in in-school suspension.

We will continue to update you on the implementation of the defender program as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police have arrested a teen suspect in the October 2022 shooting at Avondale...
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting

Latest News

Teachers are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom this week.
‘I know the students the same way that I knew my soldiers’: Region 16 sees increase of second-career teachers
Potter County Commissioners approved the use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for seven...
Potter County approves using recovery funds for seven new projects
2 juveniles arrested in connection with burglaries at John Stiff Park pool
2 juveniles arrested in connection with burglaries at John Stiff Park pool
City of Canyon proposing new maximum property tax rate
City of Canyon proposing new maximum property tax rate