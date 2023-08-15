2 arrested after Guymon police find $300,000 worth fentanyl in traffic stop
GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police have arrested two people after they say they found around $300,000 worth of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
On August 1, Guymon police conducted a traffic stop on 29-year-old Mohamed Farah of Saint Paul, Minnesota and 21-year-old Mariah Gordy of Lakeville, Minnesota.
Officials say an officer and his K-9 conducted the stop and seized approximately 2.4 pounds of fentanyl pills.
According to street value estimates, the pills are worth $300,000.
Farah was arrested for aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of CDS without a tax stamp affixed, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and false personation.
Gordy was arrested for aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of CDS without a tax stamp affixed, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
