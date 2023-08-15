1st Day of School Forecast

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We only hit 83° for Monday, expect things to be a bit warmer for Tuesday. Thankfully, we’re not getting all the heat at once, but today we’ll see highs in the high 80°s to low 90°s with relatively calm winds, and mostly clear skies. Nothing extreme expected. Looking ahead, temperatures will warm into the high 90°s to low triple digits for the rest of the week, with Heat Advisories expected across the region. Unfortunately, not much beside sunshine is expected, however, some spotty showers could be possible late Wednesday, but chances are very low.

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
