1st Day of School Forecast

We only hit 83° for Monday, expect things to be a bit warmer for Tuesday. Thankfully, we’re not getting all the heat at once, but today we’ll see highs in the high 80°s to low 90°s with relatively calm winds, and mostly clear skies. Nothing extreme expected. Looking ahead, temperatures will warm into the high 90°s to low triple digits for the rest of the week, with Heat Advisories expected across the region. Unfortunately, not much beside sunshine is expected, however, some spotty showers could be possible late Wednesday, but chances are very low.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.