SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with D’Leah Hill, Carson Grawunder and Sara Morath

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with D’Leah Hill, Carson Grawunder and Sara Morath on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

D’Leah Hill, Amarillo College Volleyball Player:

Amarillo College Volleyball Player D’Leah Hill talks to us about the upcoming season, team improvements during the summer, the intra-squad scrimmage tomorrow and more!

Carson Garwunder, Coors Light Tournament of Champions Winner:

Coors Light Tournament of Champions Winner Carson Garwunder tells us what it was like winning the tournament, his time playing at Vega, how he started playing golf and more!

Sara Morath, Canyon High Volleyball Head Coach:

With the start of the season Canyon High Volleyball Head Coach Sara Morath talks to us about how their tournament went this past weekend, how two-a-days went, early season expectations before heading into district play and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

