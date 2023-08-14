Ruben on the Road: Toppled Turtle Brewery happy to serve hometown

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - In the Dumas community, Ruben speaks with a local brewery and pizza kitchen that’s happy to serve its hometown.

J.L. Wiswell, owner of Toppled Turtle Brewing Company, says he started brewing when he was 20 and stuck to home brews for many years.

“Then about six years ago I was in Trinidad, Colorado at a brewery, and they said, ‘Well hey, if you like the place, it’s for sale.’ So I took a look at their financials, it looked like something we could do,” said Wiswell.

Wiswell says he ran the brewery in place in Colorado for a little while while he still lived in Dumas, and a historic building came up for sale.

“And when it did we jumped at the opportunity to move it here. We keep 10 beers on tap at any one time and we make four homemade sodas, but the number one seller, it’ll be El Checo, and its a Czech-based Mexican lager,” said Wiswell.

Dusty Carlile, manager of Toppled Turtle’s Brick Oven Pizza Kitchen, said people are really digging having high-quality pizza and good beer.

“So they get that natural combination of pizza and beer and wait, it’s all in one spot? It’s a really great family friendly atmosphere. It’s always a comfortable place, everybody can just kind of chill out and hang out,” said Carlile.

Owner Wiswell says that’s the great benefit of it.

“You know a date night in Amarillo, if you live in Dumas, may include having to get a babysitter, possibly staying overnight if you’re going to be having drinks, and just the opportunity to be able to drop your kids off somewhere for an hour or two, slip away, have some beers, have some pizza in the pizza kitchen,” said Wiswell.

It’s just a great opportunity for couples and for families who just want a family night out too, Wiswell says.

“I have little kids and I wanted them to be able to grow up the same way I did and having a family-oriented business downtown, which is something we were very interested in doing,” said Wiswell.

As the school year starts, Toppled Turtle says besides crafting up a tasty beer, it strives to be family friendly.

