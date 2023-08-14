Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Jodey Arrington hosting Farm Bill listening session Wednesday

Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - The Offices of Congressman Ronny Jackson and Congressman Jodey Arrington announced they will be hosting a Farm Bill listening session in Canyon Wednesday.

The listening session will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the West Texas A&M University Piehl-Schaeffer Pavilion, 600 WTAMU Dr.

Organizers say the Farm Bill listening session will bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners and more to get public feedback for the 2023 Farm Bill reauthorization process.

Those interested in attending and offering comments, limited to two minutes, should register online by Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say registering in advance does not guarantee an opportunity to speak, but an attempt will be made to accommodate all speaking requests.

