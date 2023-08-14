Who's Hiring?
Rain Moves Out, Sun Comes Out

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a damp morning in some areas, the rain has now moved out of the area and the clouds will continue to break, allowing for some peeks of sunshine. This will allow highs to warm slightly into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Tomorrow still looks to be below average before the heat builds back in starting Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s likely for several days with minimal rain chances in sight.

