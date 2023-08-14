Potter County approves using recovery funds for seven new projects

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners approved the use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for seven new projects.

“The seven projects are basically a continuation of the planning efforts done by the county’s ARPA Committee,” said John Kiehl, a consultant for Kiehl Consulting.

The U.S. Department of Treasury says funds are used to respond to natural disasters, build critical infrastructure and support community development.

The ARPA Committee decided which projects to present at Commissioner’s Court.

“What they’re doing is they are assessing what their needs are. Not just internal needs, but what the county’s needs are. And trying to use the money that they’ve received as wisely as they possibly can to have the greatest impact on the county,” said Kiehl.

The county has already approved 27 projects and will be adding seven more.

“The projects that were recommended for today are roughly $1.2 million. And of the $22 million that the county has received, they have about $5.8 million that has not been committed,” said Kiehl.

Some of the approved projects include medical and mental health medication and report tracking software, a speed radar purchase and public safety at county polling sites.

“Some of those projects seem relatively minor, but they are important,” said Kiehl.

The county says the projects approved include necessary items for the sheriff’s office.

“We allowed them to purchase some tasers with that money, some mattresses for the jail out of that money and also some computer software,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

Potter County Commissioners approved the use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for seven new projects. (Credit: Potter County ARPA Committee)

