Enjoy it while it lasts!

Sunday evening’s cold front is setting up a fantastic Monday forecast! We’ll see some lingering overnight showers last into the morning hours today, slowly tapering off by early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler, with highs in the 70°-80°s area-wide, with cloudy skies not clearing until later, starting in the north first. Winds will mainly be out of the north, turning easterly by this evening. Unfortunately, this cooldown will be short lived, as high 90°s to 100° are expected for the rest of the week.

