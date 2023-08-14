Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three guns and around $20,000 in drugs in his motel room.

Court documents reveal in July, members of the Amarillo Police PACE Unit and Drug Enforcement Administration agents started an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl pills in Amarillo.

During the investigation, officials say they found Gary Eugene Carlisle Sr. was a source of supply of pills.

On August 8, agents received information Carlisle was at an Amarillo motel.

A Task Force Officer responded and found a white Lexus previously identified as the suspect’s car parked in the motel parking lot. A search warrant for the motel room was obtained.

On August 9, Carlisle left the suspected room and was taken into custody. During the search of his car, court documents say a handgun was found.

Officials say during the search of the room, a canvas bag was found with marijuana, approximately 97 grams of white powder suspected to be fentanyl, about 50 grams of blue M-30 fentanyl pills and about $7,900 in cash. Also found in the room was a black bag with two additional guns under the mattress.

According to street value estimates, the drugs have an estimated value of $20,000.

Carlisle Sr. was taken the the Amarillo Police Department to be interviewed. During the interview, he claimed ownership of the guns and drugs found in the motel room.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.