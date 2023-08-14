Who's Hiring?
City of Canyon proposing new maximum property tax rate

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is considering a maximum property tax rate to raise almost $500,000 for operations this year.

The proposed rate is a maximum property tax rate of thirty-nine cents per $100 of taxable value.

The rate is down a little but new property and increased appraisals account for the amount of money to be collected.

That could mean a nine percent increase in taxes for an average residence valued for taxes at $200 and $64.

There will be a public hearing on August 28th.

