Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead

Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead(Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday afternoon that resulted in the death of a man from Fritch.

According to DPS officials, at around 5:15 p.m., a 2022 GMC Sierra was driving southbound on FM 687 and a 2014 Toyota Camry was driving west on SH 136.

The driver of the Sierra, 35-year-old Olivero Matul, failed to yield the right of way at an open intersection, drove onto SH 136 and hit the Camry on the passenger side.

The Camry came to rest upright in a ditch south of SH 136, facing south, and the Sierra came to rest on its left side, facing west on SH 136.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Bryndan Grogan of Fritch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matul was arrested and booked into the Hutchinson County Jail for DWI, intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and accident involving death.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
In the Dumas community, Ruben speaks with a local brewery and pizza kitchen that’s happy to...
Ruben on the Road: Toppled Turtle Brewery happy to serve hometown