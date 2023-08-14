Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday afternoon that resulted in the death of a man from Fritch.

According to DPS officials, at around 5:15 p.m., a 2022 GMC Sierra was driving southbound on FM 687 and a 2014 Toyota Camry was driving west on SH 136.

The driver of the Sierra, 35-year-old Olivero Matul, failed to yield the right of way at an open intersection, drove onto SH 136 and hit the Camry on the passenger side.

The Camry came to rest upright in a ditch south of SH 136, facing south, and the Sierra came to rest on its left side, facing west on SH 136.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Bryndan Grogan of Fritch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matul was arrested and booked into the Hutchinson County Jail for DWI, intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and accident involving death.

