Amarillo Police gang intelligence unit working to provide intel for department

Video: Amarillo Police gang intelligence unit works to provide intel for depatment
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police department says it is committed to addressing the recent surge in gang-related violence over the past several months.

It has been one month since the Amarillo Police Department released a detailed report on a week-long gang enforcement operation.

Right now, the unit is focusing on hybrid gangs, which the department says are the most violent the department is seeing in our area. The members of these hybrid gangs are 14 to 22 years old, and the members more move fluidly between gangs.

“What we’re seeing with these hybrid gangs is you could be in one gang today and friends with them, but for the smallest reason even a break up in a relationship and you could see a guy go to another gang that he was once upset with two weeks ago and they’re friends now,” said Lt. Kevin Korinek, supervisor for the gang intelligence unit at the Amarillo Police Department.

The intel collected is applied to investigations where a victim is thought to be a gang member. The unit will determine what gang the victim is in and then identify suspects from rival gangs.

“If we are able to identify that they are in a gang, then based on the intel we’ve been collecting from the last few months and years what gang could they be fighting with, that kind of helps us get a suspect list to start looking toward,” said Lt. Korinek.

The main goal of the unit is to collect data and intel that can be used across the department.

“Every unit has a stake in addressing violent crime that’s gang-related,” said Korinek. “Examples of primary units would be our juvenile detective division and our school resource officers.”

The gang intelligence unit was revamped a year ago after a Harvard graduate performed a study finding 20 percent of violent crimes were gang-related.

In a one-week operation with DPS, Amarillo police department made 12 arrests, made 20 entries to TxGang, recovered stolen property and seized drugs.

