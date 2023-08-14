Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in June.

On Tuesday, June 27 at 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Whataburger at I-40 and Grand on a possible carjacking.

The victim, identified as Maycie Gilmore, told police she had been at the Walmart next door in the parking lot when she was approached by a man who said he had a gun and told her to get out of her car.

She told him she had a baby in the car and told police he grabbed her and tried to pull her out of the car. She said she fought back and was able to close her car door and drive to the Whataburger and call police.

Amarillo police say Violent Crimes Detectives obtained evidence that Gilmore filed a false report. Police say there was no evidence that any person approached or tried to take her car.

She was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center.

