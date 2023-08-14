Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting

Amarillo police have arrested a teen suspect in the October 2022 shooting at Avondale Elementary Park.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a teen suspect in the October 2022 shooting at Avondale Elementary Park.

On October 29, 2022, around 7:00 p.m., officers were sent to Avondale Elementary involving a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male teen who had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses say that before the shooting, several people were seen fighting at the park.

Police say from their investigation and witnesses’ statements, it was determined the suspect in the case is 18-year-old Samuel DelGrande.

A warrant was obtained for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DelGrande was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail.

The case was a combined investigation with the Juvenile Offender Squad and Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

