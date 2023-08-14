Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police Department arrested six people after a robbery investigation over the weekend.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, officials were called to the area of South Washington Street near Amarillo College on a robbery.

The victim told police he was lured to a home by an acquaintance and then beaten with a gun and his car stolen.

They also learned that one of the suspects had a warrant for another robbery.

APD and Violent Crimes Detectives obtained two search warrants for two different homes. During the search, police collected two suspects and evidence.

While following more leads, police discovered additional locations were possible hiding places for two other suspects.

The Amarillo SWAT team, Bomb Team, PABTU and Financial Crimes Detectives were all called to the extra locations.

Two more suspects were arrested along with drugs and weapons used in the robbery.

After an almost 15-hour investigation, six people were arrested, four in connection with the original robbery, and were all booked into the Potter County Jail.

37-year-old Joshua Vega was arrested for aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

27-year-old Christopher Garcia was arrested for aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and an outstanding warrant for another robbery unrelated to this incident.

39-year-old David Trimble was arrested for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

36-year-old Jennifer Hernandez was arrested for tampering with evidence.

32-year-old Brylea Carter was arrested for possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200.

46-year-old Jesse Price was arrested for a felony DWI warrant.

