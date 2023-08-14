Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation

Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police Department arrested six people after a robbery investigation over the weekend.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, officials were called to the area of South Washington Street near Amarillo College on a robbery.

The victim told police he was lured to a home by an acquaintance and then beaten with a gun and his car stolen.

They also learned that one of the suspects had a warrant for another robbery.

APD and Violent Crimes Detectives obtained two search warrants for two different homes. During the search, police collected two suspects and evidence.

While following more leads, police discovered additional locations were possible hiding places for two other suspects.

The Amarillo SWAT team, Bomb Team, PABTU and Financial Crimes Detectives were all called to the extra locations.

Two more suspects were arrested along with drugs and weapons used in the robbery.

After an almost 15-hour investigation, six people were arrested, four in connection with the original robbery, and were all booked into the Potter County Jail.

37-year-old Joshua Vega was arrested for aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

27-year-old Christopher Garcia was arrested for aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and an outstanding warrant for another robbery unrelated to this incident.

39-year-old David Trimble was arrested for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

36-year-old Jennifer Hernandez was arrested for tampering with evidence.

32-year-old Brylea Carter was arrested for possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200.

46-year-old Jesse Price was arrested for a felony DWI warrant.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a woman for making a fake report on a carjacking in...
Amarillo police arrest woman for fake carjacking report
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo law enforcement find fentanyl, guns in motel
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested a teen suspect in the October 2022 shooting at Avondale...
Amarillo police arrest teen in 2022 Avondale Park shooting
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
Amarillo man arrested for DWI after crash leaves Fritch man dead
D’Leah Hill, Amarillo College Volleyball Player
SPORTS DRIVE: We talk with D'Leah Hill about the intrasquad scrimmage tomorrow and more!
Sara Morath, Canyon High Volleyball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Morath talks to us about their tournament this past weekend and more!